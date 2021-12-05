Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $101.27

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE ASAN traded down $24.02 on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 13,910,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 5.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

