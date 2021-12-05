Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $91.10

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,425. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,039 shares of company stock worth $21,557,667.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

