Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $39.67

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.13. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.