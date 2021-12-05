Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $53.67

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 7,147,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,357. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

