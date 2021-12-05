Brokerages Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Price Target at $41.11

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

