Brokerages Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $321.44

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day moving average of $262.24. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.