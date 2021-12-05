Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 170.42

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.42 ($2.23).

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Shares of LON:VOD traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 110.66 ($1.45). 268,669,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,714,898. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

