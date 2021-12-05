Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $53.90

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 2,635,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.