Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $53.90

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.
WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
