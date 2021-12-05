Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 337 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.53. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

