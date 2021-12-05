Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,370 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

SIRI opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

