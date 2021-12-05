Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.25. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.21 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

