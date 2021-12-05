Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $131.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average of $142.74. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.22 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

