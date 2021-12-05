Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 140,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 55,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

