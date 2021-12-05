Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 62,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 266,043 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

