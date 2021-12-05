Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,371.50.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

