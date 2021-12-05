ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $34,346.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.38 or 0.08418241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00078667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.77 or 0.98072580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

