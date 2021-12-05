C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.44.

C3.ai stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,501,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

