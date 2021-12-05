Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

CBT opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cabot has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $113,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

