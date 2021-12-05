Calian Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

TSE CGY opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$626.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$53.35 and a 52 week high of C$67.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at C$181,240.02.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.