California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Position in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBET. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBET opened at $22.82 on Friday. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

