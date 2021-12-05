California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,036 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 722,416 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $296.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

