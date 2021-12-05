California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 162.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 998.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 114.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 254,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 319,407 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STON stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. StoneMor Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.10.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

