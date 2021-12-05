Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CALX stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Calix has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

