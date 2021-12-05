Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.
CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Further Reading: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.