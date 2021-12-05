Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Cut to $161.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $163.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 720.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 136.0% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,405 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

