Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.