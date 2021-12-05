Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,092 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar comprises 1.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A. owned about 0.11% of Canadian Solar worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.