Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.67 ($81.44).

Cancom stock opened at €61.82 ($70.25) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.61. Cancom has a one year low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a one year high of €64.14 ($72.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

