Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cancom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.67 ($81.44).

Cancom stock opened at €61.82 ($70.25) on Thursday. Cancom has a 12 month low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a 12 month high of €64.14 ($72.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.61. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

