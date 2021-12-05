Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 802,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cango by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cango by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cango by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cango alerts:

NYSE CANG opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. Cango has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.