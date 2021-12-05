Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Bought by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,312 shares during the quarter. Cano Health makes up approximately 2.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of CANO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

