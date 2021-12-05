CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. 776,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

