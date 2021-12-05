Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

