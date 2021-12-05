Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $110,163 over the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 36,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.