CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,088 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASI opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CASI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

