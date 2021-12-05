Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.
In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CE stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
