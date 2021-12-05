Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.