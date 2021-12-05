Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.55.
Shares of CLBT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.
About Cellebrite DI
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
