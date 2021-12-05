CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 300 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

