CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,815,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,886,000 after buying an additional 241,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $302.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.46. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.16 and a 52 week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

