CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $427.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

