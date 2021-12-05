CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

