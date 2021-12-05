CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,135,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

