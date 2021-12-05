CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 217 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $259.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

