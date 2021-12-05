CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Purchases $22,283.13 in Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $22,283.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CFBK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

