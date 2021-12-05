CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE GIB opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. CGI has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,984 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 66,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth $12,452,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.