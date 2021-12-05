ChatCoin Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $46,098.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,884.28 or 0.99047304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050645 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00811597 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.