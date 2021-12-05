Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE CPK opened at $131.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $137.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.