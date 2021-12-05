Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $47,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

