Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $39,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

FISV opened at $100.50 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

