Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.24 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,029 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $54,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.56 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.